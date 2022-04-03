US Marshal Task Force agent injured while arresting wanted man in Pike County

Steve Irwin with the Ohio Attorney General's office said the agent was injured while executing an arrest warrant.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County deputy working as an agent with a United States Marshal Task Force was injured while arresting a man wanted on multiple warrants Friday morning.

Steve Irwin with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the deputy was injured while executing an arrest warrant in Peebles.

Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans identified the deputy as Adam Slusher.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2300 block of Dry Bone Road around 9:12 a.m. where they found 48-year-old Keith McGuin driving a tan Buick.

McGuin had outstanding warrants out of Pike County for weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

McGuin was ordered by the responding deputies to stop his vehicle. He ignored the order and then intentionally charged at Slusher with his vehicle, hitting the deputy with his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies discharged their service weapons at McGuin, leading to a high-speed chase through Pike County.

The pursuit ended on Beavers Ridge Road in Piketon where McGuin intentionally crashed into a deputy's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to quickly apprehend and arrested McGuin. A woman who was a passenger inside McGuin's vehicle ran away on foot and was later arrested in a wooded area.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, McGuin is facing charges of attempted murder, felony fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on an officer.

Slusher was taken to a Columbus hospital in critical condition. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans told 10TV Slusher has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

McGuin's case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury for review and additional charges.