US Congresswoman Joyce Beatty elected as Chair of Congressional Black Caucus

Beatty will be the 27th Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Congresswoman and representative for Ohio's 3rd congressional Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) was elected as the 27th Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday.

Beatty said she is honored to lead the Congressional Black Caucus, calling it an honor of a lifetime, and said will work to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Moreover, I will use my voice to address enduring economic and health disparities and fight to break the chains of systemic racism that have held back the Black community for far too long," Beatty said in a release.

Beatty will take over for U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass of California who had served as the chair since November 2018.

In November, Beatty defeated her Republican opponent Mark Richardson for the 3rd Congressional District, which makes up nearly all of Franklin County.