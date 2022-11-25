US Air Force service member creates festive business for the holidays

A few years ago, Michael Walker was helping to put Christmas lights on a friend’s house. He then thought of a business idea that was sparked by brotherhood.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — One of the best things we can do is to offer another our service.

When this service was thought up a few years ago, it was when Michael Walker was helping to put Christmas lights on a friend’s house.

Since then, his business has grown.

“Fly Fight Lights” is now in its third year. The name is an appropriate head nod to the brotherhood that connects them.

“We’re all in the U.S. Air Force,” Walker said.

Walker was in college, looking for a way to pay for his education when he took a closer look at the Air Force.

“I joined, then,” he said. “I’ve loved it ever since.”

Brayden Pratt, one of Walker’s lifelong friends, joined too.

“Be able to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Pratt said of his service. “Being able to give back to the community. We’ve been friends growing up, so it was nice to join the Air Force with [Walker] and get to spend time together [and] grow that friendship that we’ve created over the years.”

In the business, there are five employees.

“That’s usually what I lead with if they want to help,” Walker said. “How comfortable are you on roofs?”

They have a combined service of almost 60 years with a handful of deployments including Guam, the Middle East and Africa.

This brotherhood that has been taken to extraordinary heights now finds itself scaling new peaks, together, while servicing up to 50 customers in the months of October and November installing lights from Granville to Hilliard and Mt. Gilead to Buckeye Lake.

“Last year we were able to give back to a local veteran who was a wounded veteran and do his house for free and that’s something we want to continue to do,” Walker said.

Offering a service they all can be proud of.