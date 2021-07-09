Upper Arlington woman trying to help loved ones leave Afghanistan

Pushtana Dada was able to leave Afghanistan two decades ago. But with 60 family members still in the country, she's doing what she can to help them escape.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two decades ago, an Upper Arlington woman and her husband were able to make it out of Afghanistan and have since started their own family.

While she made it to the U.S., she's fighting to help save dozens of her family members who are still in the troubled country.

"When the Taliban took over, they couldn't get out of the airport. They keep going to the airport for a couple of days, and they were shooting there," Pushtana Dada said.

Dada said she came to America, specifically central Ohio, because she wanted to provide her family the education she never got.

She says every Afghan deserves that opportunity.

"Everybody deserves the best in this world, especially Afghans they deserve the best because they suffer so much," Dada said.

Recently, she has been watching the terror unfold outside of the Kabul airport where 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State.

Dada still has nearly 60 family members in Afghanistan. She has been able to help seven of them escape from the airport late last month.

After America pulled troops from Afghanistan in August, Dada said her family escaped to the city of Jalalabad.

"They have very little to eat and their life is not safe there. My niece, they are so scared, my brother's daughter. She was so scared. I just, every time I hear their voices, I can not go to sleep, I cannot eat. I was like a walking zombie for many, many days and I cannot imagine the life of Afghans," Dada said.

Dada said her focus now is on sending money to provide food to her family and calling immigration services every day in hopes to help her family escape.