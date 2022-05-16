Upper Arlington upholds ban on most fireworks

Council voted 6-1 to uphold the ordinance, according to its community affairs director.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Upper Arlington City Council voted on Monday to uphold its ordinance banning the use of most fireworks in the city.

However, there is one new provision under the ordinance that will allow party poppers, smoke devices, snappers and wire sparklers to be used on private property.

The vote to keep the fireworks ban comes with less than two months until the Fourth of July.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that would allow Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks during the holidays and other select days of the year.

However, local municipalities have the right to restrict dates and times when fireworks can be set off. Local governments also have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.