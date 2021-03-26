Upper Arlington sophomore creates breathing exercises for students, teachers

Riddhi Gupta says she learned relaxing breathing techniques in elementary school. Now, as a sophomore, she’s using what she learned to help others.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — How often in the last year have you taken a second to breathe?

Yeah, that’s what Riddhi Gupta thought.

“I think people need this to destress and get out of the anxiety and their regular routine,” she said.

Gupta, 15, is a sophomore at Upper Arlington High School. The past year, like for most people, has been rough. Students went from virtual learning to hybrid learning to in-person learning, back to hybrid and, now, back to in-person. A couple of weeks ago, hundreds of students were quarantined due to possible exposure to coronavirus.

“It’s been really stressful times, right now, and people need it more than ever,” Gupta said.

So Gupta had an idea that she brought to her school to offer students and teachers breathing exercises to help with stress and anxiety.

Once a week, through a Zoom meeting, Gupta and The Art of Living nonprofit host about 30 students and 11 teachers showing them the bearing of breath.

“I think that the happiness that you get by spreading something and knowing that you have impacted someone in a positive way is more than you can ever ask for,” Gupta said.

In a year of COVID and confusion, a much-needed moment to breathe.

“I think in school and throughout our lives, we are taught how to be successful, but we’re never really taught how to be happy about everything that we do,” she said.

Upper Arlington High School Principal Andrew Theado commends Gupta for her efforts.