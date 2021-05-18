Upper Arlington principal to serve as new superintendent of Bexley City Schools

Dr. Jason Fine currently serves as the principal of Jones Middle School in Upper Arlington, but will fully transition to his new position by July 1.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Bexley City Schools will soon have a new superintendent.

Dr. Jason Fine currently serves as the principal of Jones Middle School in Upper Arlington, but will fully transition to his new position as superintendent by July 1, the Bexley City Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday.

Fine earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Ohio University, and went on to receive a Masters in Education from Cambridge College. Fine also has a Certificate in Leadership from Salem International University, and received a Doctorate in Education from Miami University, according to a release from Bexley City Schools.

The announcement comes following a national search, during which input was gathered from students, parents, and staff at Bexley schools.

“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Fine to Bexley,” said Marlee Snowdon, Bexley City Schools Board of Education President. “His enthusiastic and optimistic personality, demonstrated understanding of special education, and strong listening and communication skills are qualities we identified as important in our next superintendent.”