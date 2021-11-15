Upper Arlington police searching for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

Officials say Wilfred Walker left his home Monday around 8 a.m. and did not return.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Upper Arlington police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

Wilfred Walker left his home on Edgehill Drive Monday around 8 a.m. and did not return.

Walker is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Authorities said he has dementia.

He may be driving a tan 2010 Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plate number of X34W.