Upper Arlington police searching for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Upper Arlington police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.
Wilfred Walker left his home on Edgehill Drive Monday around 8 a.m. and did not return.
Walker is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Authorities said he has dementia.
He may be driving a tan 2010 Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plate number of X34W.
Anyone with information about Walker's location is asked to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.