Upper Arlington police searching for 2 women who used stolen credit card at Gahanna Kroger store

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Upper Arlington Police Department is looking for two women suspected of spending more than $1,500 while using a stolen credit card.

Police say a victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle on July 20, 2020.

Later that day, authorities say a stolen credit card was used by two women at the Kroger grocery store, located at 1365 Stoneridge Drive in Gahanna.

Police say the purchase was for $1584.79.