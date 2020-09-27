x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Upper Arlington police searching for 2 women who used stolen credit card at Gahanna Kroger store

Police say two women used a stolen card to buy more than $1,500 worth of products at the Kroger store on Stoneridge Drive.
Credit: (Images Courtesy: Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)
Officials say the stolen credit card was used on July 20, 2020.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Upper Arlington Police Department is looking for two women suspected of spending more than $1,500 while using a stolen credit card. 

Police say a victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle on July 20, 2020.

Later that day, authorities say a stolen credit card was used by two women at the Kroger grocery store, located at 1365 Stoneridge Drive in Gahanna. 

Police say the purchase was for $1584.79.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org to submit tips through email. Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.