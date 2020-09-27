Upper Arlington police searching for 2 women who used stolen credit card at Gahanna Kroger store

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Upper Arlington Police Department is looking for two women suspected of spending more than $1,500 while using a stolen credit card.
Police say a victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle on July 20, 2020.
Later that day, authorities say a stolen credit card was used by two women at the Kroger grocery store, located at 1365 Stoneridge Drive in Gahanna.
Police say the purchase was for $1584.79.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org to submit tips through email. Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.