University of Dayton student one of 8 killed during Texas music concert

DAYTON, Ohio — A private university in Ohio is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Franco Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was one of eight people Friday night who died during the AstroWorld Festival in Houston, Texas.

According to the university, Patino, 21, was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics.

He was also active on campus as he was a part of several organizations, including being a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

A release from the university said Patino was working in an engineering co-op program in Mason, Ohio.