United Way funding reaches nonprofits supporting communities of color

United Way of Central Ohio announced $7.6 million from its Program Investment Plan would make it to 93 local nonprofits to support basic needs or help students achieve.

Last week's statement came with a new message, equity and accessibility.

“This year we made several changes to the application process, making it open to more grassroots organizations, requiring the collection of disaggregated data, and requiring funded nonprofits to have diverse boards,” said Lisa Courtice, the CEO of United Way of Central Ohio. “These changes resulted in a significant increase of funded nonprofits led by people of color. We believe it’s important to acknowledge and support nonprofits that yield results and promote racial equity from within.”

“I'm just glad that we are one of those,” said Jerry Saunders Sr., the CEO of ADPS Inc., on East Livingston Avenue.

The nonprofit treats clients for drug and alcohol abuse, in association with Franklin County Courts and the Franklin County Children Services. ADPS Inc. received $50,000 in funding from United Way.

“This pandemic has amplified all of the disparities, and I commend United Way because they responded immediately and made changes in their system,” said Saunders. “That $50,000 will be able to help us with the interpreters, also additionally security.”

Saunders says five languages are spoken between all of their clients. COVID-19 safety protocols prevent them from larger group counseling sessions, but they were able to start treating behavioral healthcare online.

The largest beneficiary of this year’s funding was Community Shelter Board. The nonprofit has worked with United Way since its inception, but the need for homelessness prevention, shelter, rental assistance, and permanent housing has grown in the pandemic.

“Community Shelter Board uses those dollars to fund those 15 partner agencies, that get the work done boots on the ground,” said Michelle Heritage, Executive Director at Community Shelter Board. “This United Way funding is very important and helps us to make a big impact.”

Heritage tells 10TV the nonprofit had to mobilize immediately at the start of the pandemic to make sure people could stay six feet apart, which resulted in the opening of three new facilities. She says all are still operating today.

“We had to respond to make sure that if someone had COVID or was exposed they could be removed from the shelter quickly and get the care they needed,” said Heritage. “We had to open a specialty shelter for isolation and quarantine for COVID.”

Community Shelter Board received $735,000 in funds, which Heritage says will directly benefit people of color.

“About 65-70% of the people experiencing homelessness in our community are people of color. And when you consider only about 26% of our community are people of color there is a massive disproportionality and inequity. Part of what we can do is we can fund organizations that are serving people of color to be sure there is equity involved in that.”