Sheriff: Shots fired at deputies in Union County, suspect in custody

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at deputies Saturday night in Plain City, according to Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton.

Patton told 10TV that deputies were initially called to a home near the intersection of Wesley Street and Jackson Boulevard for a report of a domestic situation with shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they said shots were then fired at them from inside the house.

Patton said the deputies then set up a secure perimeter around the home but shots continued to be fired from inside the house.

Patton initially did not have information about any injuries or if anyone was shot.

Additional information was not immediately available.