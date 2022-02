An 88-year-old woman from Union County who suffers from "memory issues' has been reported missing.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — An 88-year-old Union County woman who suffers from "memory issues' has been reported missing.

Mary Washington walked away from her home on Industrial Parkway in Plain City at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Washington is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.