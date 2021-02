The sheriff's office said Aliyah Bunton is a runaway and was reported missing on Thursday.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

She was last seen in Marysville.

She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.