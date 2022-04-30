Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old Union County girl

Authorities said Annaka Leslie was last seen at her home on Friday. She may be traveling in a white Nissan 370 Z.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a young girl who was reported missing from her home Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, 11-year-old Annaka Leslie has gone missing on her own in the past, according to Sheriff Jamie Patton.

He added that she may have ran off with someone she met online and could be traveling inside a white Nissan 370 Z.

Annaka is 5 feet tall, weighs roughly 150 pounds, and has blonde hair that could now be dyed red and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officers believe she is still somewhere in Union County and do not suspect foul play.