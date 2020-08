One employee was taken to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are no environmental concerns about a fire at an auto parts business in Richwood, according to the Northern Union County Fire Department.

The fire started after 3 p.m. at Kirby Auto Parts on Marriott Street.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen from a long distance away.

Sixty cars were on fire and the cause is still under investigation, the fire department said.