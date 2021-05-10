'Understaffed and poorly trained': Behind the scenes at ODJFS

Learn what was happening behind the scenes as a tidal wave of unemployment claims were flooding the state.

In Aug. 2020, Ohio’s unemployment rate was at 8.9%. That was higher than the national average of 8.4%.

The number of jobless claims that month was 510,000, unchanged from July of 2020. The total number of unemployment claims had increased by 269,000 from 241,000 over the past year.

Leila Phillips started to work at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in Aug. 2020. She worked from home as a call center worker.

Phillips said her job was to handle calls for those looking for answers in the federal unemployment system known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.

“We really didn't know how to do anything they basically had us answering the phones to transfer them,” she said.

According to Phillips, the call center was understaffed and so poorly trained that she couldn’t help answer the questions people were looking for. She feels as if she was trained to just blow people off and get them off the phone.

