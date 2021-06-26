Uncle honors Casey Goodson Jr. by riding his bike on 'Tank Day'

Saturday, June 26, was "Tank Day" for the family of Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday, June 26, was "Tank Day" for the family of Casey Goodson Jr.

The family had a motorcycle ride and rally in honor of Goodson Jr. His uncle, June Payne, brought out something over which he and his nephew bonded.

"It's a 2006 Honda CBR 600RR. I call it CJ's bike. It's my nephew's bike. I feel like when I ride it, he's with me," said Payne.

The bike that belonged to Goodson Jr. is now Payne's. The two bonded over motorcycles for years – even working on some together.

"Anytime I ride his bike, it's to honor him because that's something that he loved to do. He loved to ride his bike," said Payne.

Payne said he and his family are still waiting for justice for the death of Casey. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed last December by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade. Meade's lawyers say Goodson Jr. pointed a gun at him. Casey's family said he was shot while walking into his home carrying food.

But despite this loss, a celebration.

"This is the best way to show people that even though he's not here with us, he still lives on," Payne said.

For "Tank Day," friends and family road to Goodson Jr.'s grandmother's house. They also held a rally, where there were smiles and laughter.

Tamala Payne, Goodson Jr.'s mother, said joy has been what's keeping people together.

"It's good to have people come out and celebrate Casey. His name is still out there, and people are still fighting. I fight every day. I keep everybody fighting every day," said Tamala.

His uncle told 10TV every time he rides the bike, he feels like Casey is riding with him.