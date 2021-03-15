x
Police: 23-year-old man missing from south Columbus under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police said 23-year-old Tymar Whitsett Jr. was last seen March 13.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police
A photo of Tymar Whitsett Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is missing from south Columbus under "suspicious circumstances," according to Columbus police.

Tymar Whitsett Jr., 23, is missing from the Marion Square Apartments and was last seen on March 13 at 11:30 p.m.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen in a t-shirt with the phrase "Lucky Charm" on it.

If anyone has any information on where Whitsett may be, they are asked to call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.