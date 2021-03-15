Police: 23-year-old man missing from south Columbus under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police said 23-year-old Tymar Whitsett Jr. was last seen March 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is missing from south Columbus under "suspicious circumstances," according to Columbus police.

Tymar Whitsett Jr., 23, is missing from the Marion Square Apartments and was last seen on March 13 at 11:30 p.m.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen in a t-shirt with the phrase "Lucky Charm" on it.