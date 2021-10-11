6 injured in two-vehicle crash on I-71 North ramp

According to police, a caller said a car hit their vehicle before flipping over.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on the Interstate 71 North to Interstate 670 East ramp.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just before 7:20 p.m.

According to police, a caller said a car hit their vehicle before flipping over.

Police say two people were taken to Grant Medical Center and their conditions are described as stable.

Another four people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One person is in critical condition and the other three people's conditions are described as stable.

There's no word on what caused the crash.