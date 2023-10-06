Police: Two teens shot in Central Clintonville neighborhood

x
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens are injured after being shot in the Central Clintonville neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 12:15 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in what officers described as "stable" condition.

Columbus police said no arrests have been made.

