Two people hurt in shooting at gas station in east Columbus

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are hurt after a shooting at a gas station in east Columbus Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of East Livingston Avenue at the Eagle Fuels gas station, according to police.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. The other person was taken to a local hospital and that person's condition is unknown.

East Livingston Avenue at Beechwood Road is shut down in both directions just west of Courtright Road. Drivers can use East Main Street to avoid the area.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.