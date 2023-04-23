2 officers injured following crash on I-270 in west Columbus

Officers responded to a call of a traffic accident happening on I-270 southbound near East Broad Street around 8:58 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two officers were injured after a police cruiser was struck on a highway late Sunday evening on the city's west side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a call for a traffic accident happening on Interstate 270 southbound near East Broad Street around 8:58 p.m.

The officers were taken to Mount Carmel East, and police described their conditions as stable.

Police said the other driver stayed at the scene and refused medical treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.