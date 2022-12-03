Two Licking County sheriff's deputies hurt while investigating crash

It's not known if anyone is expected to be charged.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Licking County sheriff's deputies were injured while investigating a crash Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were investigating a crash around 11:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of Purity Road Northeast in St. Louisville when their cruiser was hit by another vehicle. Both deputies were inside the cruiser at the time.

The deputies were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

It's not known if anyone is expected to be charged.