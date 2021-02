Reynoldsburg police said the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Main Street.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Two people were hurt when a car crashed into a business building in Reynoldsburg on Wednesday.

Reynoldsburg police said the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Main Street.

Two people inside were taken to a local hospital. Police were not able to provide an update on their conditions.