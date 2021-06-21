Two injured in Columbus weekend shooting

Two unrelated victims were shot in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive in Columbus Sunday evening

Columbus police were on patrol when they were flagged down by a woman that said she had been shot while she was in her parked car at about 9:09 p.m.

Another victim also told police he was shot in the same area by an unidentified man who fired several gunshots, one of which struck the victim.

The second victim took himself to the hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound, police said.

These incidents are still under investigation.