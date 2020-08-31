Two injured after motorcycle crashes into car in western Franklin County

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Two people on a motorcycle were taken to a hospital after crashing into a car in western Franklin County.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday in Prairie Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a car was headed eastbound on Hall Road near Alton Road when the driver reported having trouble seeing because of the sun.

Investigators said the motorcycle hit the car.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical but stable condition. The sheriff's office said they are expected to live.

No one in the car was hurt.