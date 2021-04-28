Two hurt in North Linden shooting

Both people are expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say ShotSpotter alerted them to a report of a shooting in North Linden early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the area of Loretta Avenue and Hiawatha Street.

A sergeant on the scene told 10TV they found one person who was shot on Hiawatha Street and another person on East Hudson Street.

Medics rushed both people to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police said they are getting conflicting stories from the scene on what happened.