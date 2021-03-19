Two Humboldt penguins born at Columbus Zoo

The first penguin chick hatched on March 7 and the second on March 9.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced two Humboldt penguins were born earlier this month.

The first penguin chick hatched on March 7 and the second on March 9.

The zoo says both chicks weighed around 80 grams at the time of hatching. The sexes of the chicks will be determined later with the help of DNA testing.

Oswald and Big Bertha are the biological parents to both chicks, but the second chick was fostered by another pair, Chirriante and Asela.

The zoo says this gives each chick the best chance for survival and the second pair an opportunity to be successful parents.

The penguin chicks will remain behind the scenes while they grow, according to the zoo.