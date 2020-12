No one was hurt. Two additional homes were also damaged.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Two homes under construction on Fox Drive in Johnstown were destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

The fire started at one home, which was just a frame, around 4 p.m.

An adjacent home caught on fire and both homes were destroyed.

Two additional nearby homes, which were not occupied at the time of the fire, were damaged but saved.

No one was hurt.