2 Grove City officers dragged by car while trying to make arrest

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Two Grove City police officers were injured after being dragged by a car while trying to make an arrest Thursday, according to the Grove City Division of Police.



The officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road when they located Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.



When officers approached Martinez in his car, he refused to exit his vehicle and refused to follow orders, police said.



Martinez put the car in reverse while struggling with officers, dragging both between the car and the door. He then drove away in the vehicle with his passengers, Deanna Faris and a young girl.