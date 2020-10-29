Two charged in alleged HB 6 bribery scheme plan to change pleas

The controversial energy bill passed the Ohio legislature last summer and provided a billion-dollar bailout to an Ohio energy company.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the men charged alongside former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have decided to change their pleas and are expected to plead guilty to federal racketeering charges related to a bribery scheme tied to House Bill 6.

The controversial energy bill passed the Ohio legislature last summer and provided a billion-dollar bailout to an Ohio energy company and helped save two nuclear power plants from shuttering.

Supporters allege it helped save jobs and would benefit Ohio ratepayers.

But the FBI says the path paved for the bill was lined with bribes – alleging in a federal complaint that the $61 million in payments from FirstEnergy and its affiliates were “akin to bags of cash.”

Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist, and Jeff Longstreth, a former adviser to Householder, are expected to change their pleas, according to documents filed in federal court Thursday.

Both men could face up to 20 years in prison.

The details of any pending plea agreements were not available for public view through online court records.

Hearings for Cespedes and Longstreth were scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Both men signed forms waiving their rights to appear in person. The hearing is expected to be held virtually in line with coronavirus precautions.

Mark Collins, an attorney who represents Cespedes, told 10 Investigates he was waiting to hear about when a federal court hearing could occur Thursday. According to the documents filed Thursday, both men have waived their right to appear in person.

The other men charged, Neil Clark, a lobbyist and Matt Borges, the former Ohio GOP chairman and Householder – have all entered not guilty pleas.

The FBI alleges that between 2017 and 2020, the men accepted $61 million in dark money payments from FirstEnergy and its affiliates in exchange for the passage of House Bill 6 – a bill that helped saved two nuclear power plants that are now operated by Energy Harbor, a new company that emerged from bankruptcy proceedings and was formerly known at FirstEnergy Solutions – a subsidiary of FirstEnergy.

The FBI alleges that some of these payments amounted to bribes and that the men enriched themselves through the scheme.

Householder has professed his innocence to reporters upon his return to the Ohio statehouse this summer. He was removed from his position as House Speaker but remains a state lawmaker.

Collins represents Cespedes, a so-called “crucial middleman” in the criminal complaint.

It is alleged the Cespedes “coordinated a timely payment” of $15 million from Company A to Generation Now – a 501(c)4 dark money entity created by the men to help funnel money from FirstEnergy and its related entities into campaign ads, campaign cash and efforts to defeat a ballot referendum aimed at defeating the bill.

It is widely understood among the parties that Company A refers to FirstEnergy.