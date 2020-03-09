Two arrested, charged with assault in possible hate crime near Ohio State campus

A man and a woman are in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman are arrested and charged with assault in connection to an investigation into a possible hate crime near the Ohio State Univesity campus.

Ohio State police said a student, who is white, was walking along High Street near West 12th Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday when a Black man across the street yelled a racial slur at him.

According to court documents, that man who allegedly yelled the slur was later identified as 25-year-old Jarylle Walker.

Police wrote in court documents that the two exchanged words before the man ran across the street and punched the student in the face, breaking his jaw.

The student then left the area to seek help, police said.

Walker is in the Franklin County Jail on Jackson Pike on a felony assault charge.

According to court documents, Walker and 29-year-old Tereishia Finney can be seen on security footage in an altercation at Drinko Hall.

Police said Walker can be seen following the student at which he later yelled a racial slur.

Finney, who is Black, can be seen swinging a lanyard with keys at two white men, hitting one of them twice, police wrote in the documents.

Walker and Finney then left the hall, police said.

Finney is also held at the Franklin County Jail and charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.