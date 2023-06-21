2 injured in crash on I-270 near Tuttle Crossing; 1 in critical condition

The crash shut down all four northbound lanes and is causing a significant backup.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Tuttle Crossing Boulevard on the northwest side on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., temporarily shutting down all of the northbound lanes. As of 5:20 p.m., at least two of the lanes reopened.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The second person was taken to a hospital in what police described as "stable" condition.

It's unclear how many vehicles from were involved in the crash, but photos from the scene show one vehicle flipped over on its top.

The ramp from Tuttle Crossing Boulevard to I-270 north is shut down.

