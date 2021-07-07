TSA: Traveler cited after gun was confiscated at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Officials say 13 firearms have been found at CMH so far this year.

A handgun was confiscated this week at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, officials from the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday.

According to a release, the incident happened at a checkpoint around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police were notified of the weapon, which was not loaded and its safety was engaged.

An officer cited the traveler and confiscated the handgun. According to TSA, a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

Officials say 13 firearms have been found at CMH so far this year.