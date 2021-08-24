TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

TSA says the passenger has a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and stated that he forgot his firearm was in the bag.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Transportation Security Administration says officers stopped a loaded gun from making its way on board a flight at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. when the firearm loaded with 15 rounds was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

This is the 16th firearm found at the airport this year. A total of 29 were detected in 2019 and 24 in 2020.

“Gun owners need to know that we mean business when we detect a firearm at a checkpoint,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker. “We take it extremely seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun or any other prohibited item during the screening process. Guns are never allowed on flights.”

According to TSA, a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.