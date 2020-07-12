TSA finds loaded gun in passenger's carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

TSA says a loaded .380 caliber handgun with eight bullets was found in the man's carry-on bag around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Transportation Security Administration announced a passenger was stopped from boarding a plane at John Glenn Columbus International Airport with a loaded gun this past weekend.

Officials alerted the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police Department and an officer took possession of the weapon and escorted the passenger away from the checkpoint.

This is the 14th firearm found at the airport in 2020. A total of 29 were found last year.