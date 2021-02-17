TSA discovers loaded gun at John Glenn International Airport

This is the fourth firearm detected at CMH this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Transportation Security Agency discovered a loaded gun at John Glenn International Airport on Monday.

According to the TSA, the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. and the agency prevented the gun from making it on the plane.

The gun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

The owner of the gun claims she forgot that it was in her bag.

The gun owner was cited and her firearm was confiscated by the TSA.

Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker encourages travelers to put any guns into checked baggage and follow the guidelines on the TSA website.