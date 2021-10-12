Troopers recover 10 pounds of marijuana, loaded handgun from man in Madison County

During the traffic stop, troopers noticed what smelled like marijuana coming from the car, according to a release.

MADISON CO., Ohio -- Troopers arrested a Washington man in Madison County last Thursday after they pulled him over and allegedly found thousands of dollars worth of marijuana and a loaded handgun in his car.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled 29-year-old Fawaz Al-Zaid over shortly shortly before 1 a.m. last week for reportedly following too close to another car on Interstate 70.

During the traffic stop, troopers noticed what smelled like marijuana coming from the car, according to a release. Following a search of the car, troopers found a loaded handgun and 2.5 pounds of marijuana in a bag on the back seat.

During the search, troopers discovered a receipt for a storage locker. A search of the locker led to the recovery of an additional 7.5 pounds of marijuana, amounting to a total of roughly $50,000 worth.

Al-Zaid is charged with possession of marijuana and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He is currently being held at the Tri-County Jail.

If convicted, Al-Zaid could face up to four and a half years in prison and a $15,000 fine, it reads in the release.