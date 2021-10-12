x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Troopers recover 10 pounds of marijuana, loaded handgun from man in Madison County

During the traffic stop, troopers noticed what smelled like marijuana coming from the car, according to a release.
Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

MADISON CO., Ohio -- Troopers arrested a Washington man in Madison County last Thursday after they pulled him over and allegedly found thousands of dollars worth of  marijuana and a loaded handgun in his car. 

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled 29-year-old Fawaz Al-Zaid over shortly shortly before 1 a.m. last week for reportedly following too close to another car on Interstate 70. 

During the traffic stop, troopers noticed what smelled like marijuana coming from the car, according to a release. Following a search of the car, troopers found a loaded handgun and 2.5 pounds of marijuana in a bag on the back seat. 

During the search, troopers discovered a receipt for a storage locker. A search of the locker led to the recovery of an additional 7.5 pounds of marijuana, amounting to a total of roughly $50,000 worth. 

Al-Zaid is charged with possession of marijuana and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He is currently being held at the Tri-County Jail. 

If convicted, Al-Zaid could face up to four and a half years in prison and a $15,000 fine, it reads in the release. 

________ 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ 

Related Articles