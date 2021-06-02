Troopers seize $30,000 worth of various drugs in Pickaway County

Troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of carfentanil and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.

Felony drug charges have been filed against two women from Michigan after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized various drugs during a traffic stop last week.

Troopers stopped a Nissan Sentra on May 28 for a speed violation on U.S. 23.

OSHP said criminal indicators were observed and a Pickaway County Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the drugs in the center console.

The suspects, 21-year-old Lashaye Bowles and 25-year-old Lashebra Pitts, were taken to the Pickaway County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs