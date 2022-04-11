29-year-old man killed, woman injured in Perry County hit-and-run crash

According to a release, the Honda's driver left the scene of the crash and was found a short time later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol believes impairment could have played a role in a Perry County hit-and-run crash that killed a 29-year-old man and injured a woman.

The crash took place at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday on State Route 13 near Corning. According to a release from OSHP, a man was driving a 2016 Honda CR-V in the northbound lane when he struck the two pedestrians, who were walking north on SR-13.

According to a release, the Honda's driver left the scene of the crash and was found a short time later.

Troopers said 29-year-old Dean Morrison was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived. The woman was flown by MedFlight to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with injuries troopers suspected to be serious but non-life threatening.

The Corning Police Department, Corning Fire and Crooksville EMS all responded to the crash.