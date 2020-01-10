LIST: 2020 trick-or-treat dates & times across central Ohio

A list of trick-or-treat times in central Ohio in 2020.

Trick-or-treat will look different for families in central Ohio this year.

If cities and towns are moving forward with trick-or-treat, it likely comes with health and safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By clicking on each city or town name below, you will be taken to the announcement or details page for that city or town.

The following list of events is accurate as of October 1, 2020. We are continuing to update this list as we confirm times. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections.

Amanda

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Ashville

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Baltimore

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Bexley

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Blendon Township

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Canal Winchester

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Chillicothe

Details are still being discussed

Circleville

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Columbus

The city has not yet decided on a plan. An announcement is expected soon.



Delaware

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dublin

Thursday, October 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna

Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Granville

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Grove City

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Heath

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hebron

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Johnstown

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Kirkersville

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Lancaster

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mansfield

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Marion

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Saturday, Oct 31 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

New Albany

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Newark

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Orange Township

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Pataskala

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Pickerington

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Powell

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Prairie Township

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Sunbury

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Thornville

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Westerville

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall

Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.