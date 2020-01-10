LIST: 2020 trick-or-treat dates & times across central Ohio

Trick-or-treat will look different for families in central Ohio this year.
If cities and towns are moving forward with trick-or-treat, it likely comes with health and safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By clicking on each city or town name below, you will be taken to the announcement or details page for that city or town.
The following list of events is accurate as of October 1, 2020. We are continuing to update this list as we confirm times. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections.
Amanda
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Ashville
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Baltimore
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Bellefontaine
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Bexley
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Blendon Township
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Canal Winchester
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Chillicothe
Details are still being discussed
Circleville
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Columbus
The city has not yet decided on a plan. An announcement is expected soon.
Delaware
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Dublin
Thursday, October 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Gahanna
Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m.
Genoa Township
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Granville
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Grove City
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Heath
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Hebron
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Hilliard
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Johnstown
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Kirkersville
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Lancaster
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Mansfield
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Marion
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Marysville
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mechanicsburg
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mount Vernon
Saturday, Oct 31 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
New Albany
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Newark
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Orange Township
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Pataskala
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Pickerington
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Powell
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Prairie Township
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Reynoldsburg
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Sunbury
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Thornville
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Westerville
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Whitehall
Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
Worthington
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.