Trash pileups irritate Columbus neighborhoods

“Just during COVID, we're up 14 thousand tons of trash more than the average time of this year,” said Tim Swauger with the Columbus Refuse Division.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is overflowing with trash.

“People are at home, so they're throwing away more trash,” he explains, citing the extra $750,000 the city has paid for tipping fees related to the extra waste.

Earlier this summer, 10TV brought you two stories about the skyrocketing amount of trash and recycling. Many people reached out to us through NextDoor complaining about the amount of trash building up in alleyways behind homes.

“Trash has not been picked up in over a week and a half,” said JoyRen M. who lives in the Linden Park neighborhoods.

“It’s all over the alley and even when they do pick up everything will be left on the ground. With COVID, no one will want to pick it up. What to do????,” she added.

Jacob E in the Edgewood neighborhood of South Columbus had this to say: “Same thing here near Merion Village…. Between my neighbors and I, we have probably put in 12-15 service requests for all of this.”

Swauger said the city is responding as best as possible with sanitation workers putting in longer days, overtime, and extending their workweeks. But he also says consumers can do their part to reduce the amount of waste that’s needed to be picked up.

“Reuse whatever you can, anything you can reuse and get out of the waste stream, and recycle what you can't,” he says.