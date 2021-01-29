Transgender veteran discusses importance of Biden’s recent order

“Times change.” That was the first thing she said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Times change.” That was the first thing she said.

“I never thought I would see a day where being trans would be something that would be acceptable,” Tara Allison said

Allison came out as a transgender woman in 2007. Decades before that, she served in the Navy. Back then, she says she was “Todd.” Todd had what she calls a deep, dark secret.

“There was nothing that I did during my almost 10 years on active duty as Todd that I couldn’t have done as Tara,” she said.

Todd was honorably discharged in 1990. Tara knows she wasn’t alone.

“There have been and there are people actively serving in the military who are transgender,” she said.

This week President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing a ban on transgender people serving in the military, which was put in place during the Trump administration. The ban, she says, cut deeper than the ability to serve.

“There are benefits associated with military service beyond the sheer benefit of being able to serve your country,” she said.

Benefits like medical and retirement. Biden’s order prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

“If you exclude a group of people from those benefits just based on discriminatory purposes that’s not exactly fair or how we do things in America,” Allison said.

It also orders the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to reexamine the records of service members who were discharged or denied reenlistment due to gender identity issues under the previous policy.