Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces new winter tour, 2 shows in Columbus this December

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s annual holiday tour is making a stop in Columbus again this year.

The music group announced its newest winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best oF TSO and More” which kicks off on Nov. 15 with performances in Iowa and Wisconsin. According to the band, this year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is set to perform at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 30 for two shows: one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. The band will also perform two shows in Cincinnati on Dec. 29.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.