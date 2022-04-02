Traffic crews monitor for problem areas on central Ohio streets amid snow storm

Crews use cameras to monitor for potential crashes and, if necessary, direct Snow Warriors to problem areas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ice and snow-covered roads Friday have made for difficult driving conditions across central Ohio.

While Ohio Department of Transportation crews work to battle those conditions on the streets, another team is working from behind-the-scenes to prevent as many traffic incidents as possible.

Roughly 50 cameras display roads across the city at the Traffic Management Center in downtown Columbus. From those cameras, TMC crews can monitor for potential crashes and, if necessary, direct Snow Warriors to problem areas.

Working 12-16 hour shifts, those Snow Warriors are responsible for roughly 6,000 straight miles of city streets. As of earlier this week, crews had placed more than 250,000 tons of salt and nearly 6.7 million gallons of liquid de-icer on Ohio roads.

Franklin County remains under a Level 2 snow emergency Friday, meaning roads are considered hazardous and drivers should avoid traveling unless necessary.

While Snow Warriors continue to battle inclement weather, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has urged residents to do their part and stay home if possible.