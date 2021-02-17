Central Ohio tow truck drivers put in long hours during storm; bracing for more snow on the way

One tow truck driver said he worked from 8 a.m. Monday and did not get home until just before midnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The snow and ice came down quickly Monday night which meant long hours for plow and tow truck drivers across central Ohio.

A spokesperson for Triple AAA Ohio Auto Club in Worthington said the cold is worse than the snow, in terms of the number of calls they receive.

With temperatures dropping at night, they expect to busy just as busy Wednesday morning.

Emergency Routing Service (ERS) calls have increased 40% compared to a year ago during the past few weeks due to the weather.

They use the term “winchouts” to describe someone who spun off of the road and need a tow truck to be pulled out.

“Due to the inclement weather we are seeing a large increase in the amount of winchouts,” the spokesperson said. “Without manually counting each county, I can’t give an accurate number of how many crews are out, but a good estimate is close 175.”

The Worthington club covers 38 counties.

The club’s advice for motorists is to follow the recommended guidelines for snow emergencies and remain off of the roads if possible.

Meanwhile, BM Towing in Columbus on Lane Avenue had four drivers and four trucks working throughout Monday night.

James Hastrich, a driver and manager for BM Towing, said they responded to a lot of drivers stuck on the side of the road.

“I started yesterday morning about 8 o’clock in the morning and got home just before midnight,” Hastrich said.

While people try to avoid snow or ice-covered roads and try to stay home, tow truck drivers are doing the opposite.

Those who work during snowstorms to keep the roads clear and help drivers out, not only worry about others’ safety but their own as well.

“I got two kids at home, you know? I didn’t see them all yesterday while I was at work all day, but you know, we all want to get home just as much as everybody else,” Hastrich said.

As for the aftermath Tuesday morning, Hastrich said they’ve been helping trucks and trailers stuck in parking lots.