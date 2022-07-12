Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce Columbus tour stop

The tour includes 31 performances across the U.S. Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 9.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be making a return to Columbus next year during their first North American tour since 2016.

The 2023 tour kicks off in February and includes 31 performances across the United States.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 9. Tickets for the Columbus show go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

The U.S. leg of the tour wraps up in April in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey.