‘Tough As Nails’ to feature Delaware native in upcoming season

DELAWARE, Ohio — A central Ohio native is one of 12 new competitors that will participate in the upcoming fifth season of the competitive reality show "Tough As Nails."

The season will premiere with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on CBS.

Kenji Ngo, 39, describes himself as a ‘jack of all trades’. He will be joined by 11 other seasoned professionals including a carpenter, toolmaker, ironworker, electrician and firefighter.

As a first for the show, this season was filmed in a Canadian city forged in steel, Hamilton, Ontario, also known as “The Hammer,” and features hardworking Americans and Canadians who are the best of the best in their chosen trade.

One by one, contestants are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned.

What differentiates ‘Tough As Nails’ from other competitive reality shows?

Nobody goes home. Contestants who “punch out” of the individual competition stay to compete through the entire season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes.

Following the premiere, new episodes will air on Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS. The premiere and subsequent episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

