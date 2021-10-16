NWS: 3 tornadoes in Ross County among at least five in Ohio Saturday

The National Weather Service said one of the storms was rated as an EF2 while the other two were rated EF0.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Ohio Saturday morning, including three in Ross County.

The strongest storm was an EF2 tornado just southeast of South Salem in Ross County that touched down at 1:28 a.m.and covered less than a mile in three minutes. The storm had an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 MPH and a maximum width of 100 yards.

The EF2 tornado damaged trees in Sunseth Path and two buildings were destroyed on Stewart Street. One of the buildings was lifted off its foundation and the other's walls collapsed. Power poles were also snapped on the same road.

The storm continued to cause tree damage before lifting as it was moving along Lower Twin Road

The NWS said a brief EF0 tornado was confirmed west of South Salem with winds up to 85 MPH. The tornado lasted about one minute at 1:25 a.m. according to the NWS and its maximum width was 20 yards.

Officials found outbuildings and a large shipping container blown from their positions. A roof was blown off one home and large trees were knocked down. A child also sustained minor injuries from flying glass.

A second EF0 tornado, this one in northern Ross County near Frankfort, was confirmed by the NWS. The storm also had an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 MPH. The storm started around 1:42 a.m. and ended at 1:48 a.m., covering 3.4 miles and had a maximum width of 75 yards.

The storm knocked down several trees and a roof off a home. A back porch was also destroyed. The tornado touched down near Vollmar Road and ended near Cattail Road.

In Highland County, there were two areas where surveyors saw tornado damage. One was approximately northeast of Hillsboro and the other was southwest of Hillsboro.

The NWS said the tornado to hit southwest of Hillsboro was also an EF0 storm and had maximum winds of 80 MPH. It was up to 50 yards wide and was on the ground for six minutes, traveling almost two miles just before 1 a.m.

Trees were damaged and a home had roof damage and broken windows. An outbuilding also sustained roof damage and multiple trees were uprooted.

The tornado that touched down northeast of Hillsboro was an EF1 with maximum winds estimated at 95 MPH just after 1 a.m. The storm traveled about three miles and was up to 70 yards wide. More homes and trees were damaged.

Surveyors found possible tornado damage near in Pickaway County near Kingston at the border with Ross County. Ratings for that storm has not yet been released.

Officials expect to have a final assessment and complete report done sometime Saturday evening.

